Father booked for alleged attempted rape of daughter

ATTOCK - Jand police have booked Fateh Muhammad, a resident of Mankoor, for allegedly attempting to rape his teenage daughter.
The case was registered based on a complaint filed by his spouse, Tanzeela Bibi. Police are investigating the unfortunate incident. Sources indicate that although the accused was initially arrested, he was later released as the matter was settled amicably.
Meanwhile, Attock Khurd police have arrested two real brothers, Ali Hasan and Alamyar, residents of Madrota, for their alleged involvement in an attempted murder case. Police also recovered two pistols and ammunition from their possession.
In another incident, Pindigheb police have booked more than forty individuals, including a bridegroom and three lady dancers, for violating the Marriage Function Act and Sound System Act, as well as for manhandling a constable and keeping him in illegal confinement. Three lady dancers, identified as Malaika, Roshni, and Amna, all residents of Rawalpindi, along with Muhammad Wazir, Mudasir Ejaz, and Sameer, were arrested, while several others managed to escape from the scene. Accused Kamran snatched an official rifle SMG from Constable Aftab, injuring him in the process. Constable Aftab, who sustained head injuries, was shifted to THQ Hospital Pindigheb. Police have initiated an investigation and are actively pursuing the accused who fled the crime scene.