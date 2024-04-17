Father booked for alleged attempted rape of daughter

ATTOCK - Jand police have booked Fateh Mu­hammad, a resident of Mankoor, for allegedly at­tempting to rape his teen­age daughter.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by his spouse, Tan­zeela Bibi. Police are in­vestigating the unfortu­nate incident. Sources indicate that although the accused was initially ar­rested, he was later re­leased as the matter was settled amicably.

Meanwhile, Attock Khu­rd police have arrest­ed two real brothers, Ali Hasan and Alamyar, resi­dents of Madrota, for their alleged involvement in an attempted murder case. Police also recovered two pistols and ammunition from their possession.

In another incident, Pindigheb police have booked more than for­ty individuals, including a bridegroom and three lady dancers, for violat­ing the Marriage Func­tion Act and Sound Sys­tem Act, as well as for manhandling a constable and keeping him in illegal confinement. Three lady dancers, identified as Ma­laika, Roshni, and Amna, all residents of Rawalpin­di, along with Muham­mad Wazir, Mudasir Ejaz, and Sameer, were arrest­ed, while several others managed to escape from the scene. Accused Kam­ran snatched an official rifle SMG from Constable Aftab, injuring him in the process. Constable Aftab, who sustained head inju­ries, was shifted to THQ Hospital Pindigheb. Police have initiated an inves­tigation and are actively pursuing the accused who fled the crime scene.