Wednesday, April 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Fazl offers condolence to Ismail Haniyeh over death of his sons in Israeli strike

Fazl offers condolence to Ismail Haniyeh over death of his sons in Israeli strike
Web Desk
9:04 PM | April 17, 2024
National

 JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman reached out to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh via phone to offer condolences over the loss of his sons and grandsons in Israel strike.

Fazlur Rehman prayed for the elevated status of the martyrs and assured Haniyeh that the people of Pakistan stand in solidarity with their Palestinian brothers.

The JUI-F head also expressed disappointment over the silence of the international community, particularly the Muslim Ummah, regarding the tragic deaths and injuries of thousands of Palestinians because of the Israeli assault.


Ismail Haniyeh, in turn, thanked Maulana Fazlur Rehman for advocating for Palestinians' rights at the international conference in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Haniyeh also expressed gratefulness to the workers of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan and the Pakistani people for their support to the oppressed people of Gaza.

Also, on Maulana Fazlur Rehman's directives, Allama Rashid Mahmood Soomro met Ismail Haniyeh in Qatar, where he presented a letter of condolence from Maulana Fazl. 

PTI urges CJP to take action against those responsible for Faizabad sit-in

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1713331418.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024