Fazl offers condolence to Ismail Haniyeh over death of his sons in Israeli strike

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman reached out to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh via phone to offer condolences over the loss of his sons and grandsons in Israel strike.

Fazlur Rehman prayed for the elevated status of the martyrs and assured Haniyeh that the people of Pakistan stand in solidarity with their Palestinian brothers.

The JUI-F head also expressed disappointment over the silence of the international community, particularly the Muslim Ummah, regarding the tragic deaths and injuries of thousands of Palestinians because of the Israeli assault.



Ismail Haniyeh, in turn, thanked Maulana Fazlur Rehman for advocating for Palestinians' rights at the international conference in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Haniyeh also expressed gratefulness to the workers of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan and the Pakistani people for their support to the oppressed people of Gaza.

Also, on Maulana Fazlur Rehman's directives, Allama Rashid Mahmood Soomro met Ismail Haniyeh in Qatar, where he presented a letter of condolence from Maulana Fazl.