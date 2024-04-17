Federal cabinet meets today to discuss nine-point agenda

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a meeting of the federal cabinet today (Wednesday) to discuss a nine-point agenda.

According to details, the federal cabinet meeting will be held at the Prime Minister's House.

The meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. In the cabinet meeting, a nine-point agenda will be considered by the members.

According to sources, the five-year policy of federal public-private partnership is part of the agenda. Apart from this, the reorganisation of accountability courts is included in the agenda of the cabinet meeting.

The bill relating to the National Institute for Modern Sciences will also be taken up in the meeting. The cabinet will also ratify the decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).