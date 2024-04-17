Gilani, Bugti discuss Balochistan issues, resolution

ISLAMABAD - Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti met Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani in the latter’s chamber here on Tuesday at the Parliament House. The meeting discussed in detail the issues being faced by Balchistan and different proposals came under consideration for their immediate resolution, according to a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat.

The Balochistan CM congratulated Gillani for his election as chairman Senate unopposed. Former prime minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and chief of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Khalid Magsi were also present on the occasion. MNA Syed Abdul Kadir Gillani and the parliamentary leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the Punjab Assembly Syed Ali Haider Gillani also attended the meeting.