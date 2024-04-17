Gold rates up by Rs2,400 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs2,400 and was sold at Rs249,700 on Tuesday as compared to its sale at Rs247,300 on the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs2,057 and was sold at Rs214,077 against the sale price of Rs212,020 and 10 gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs196,238 from Rs194,351, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2,650 and Rs2,271.94, respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $20 to $2,391 from $2,371.