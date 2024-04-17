ICCI commends PM’s move for renewable energy to curtail oil imports

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari has applauded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s directions to authorities concerned for robust renewable energy management to cut the country’s $27 billion oil import bill and improve the existing electric distribution system.

It is noteworthy that the Prime Minister while chairing a meeting to review power sector performance directed the energy ministry to maximise the utilisation of renewable energy resources to reduce the country’s oil import bill, saying that the oil import worth billions of dollars can be controlled by using alternative resources like solar, wind and hydel. Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that the Prime Minister’s direction that in future only clean, costeffective and renewable power plants should be set up in the country will not only go a long way in saving the country’s hard earned foreign exchange but boost its social and economic development.

Bakhtawari said that for country’s rapid economic and industrial development, a well strengthened and reliable power transmission system is need of the hour and to meet this demand Pakistan has a tremendous opportunity to cost-effectively tap its abundant solar, wind and hydropower resource potential which in turn would support national prosperity and job creation. The ICCI president expressed the hope that such concrete measures would surely bear fruit and pave the way for the industrial development, expansion of businesses in the country and fascinate foreign investments. Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari went on to say that the chambers in general and ICCI in particular would extend all out support to the government for the country’s rapid growth and prosperity.