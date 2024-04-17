IIUI ranked among top 51-100 in QS world rankings

ISLAMABAD - The International Islamic Univer­sity Islamabad (IIUI) has achieved significant recognition in the lat­est 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings. Placed among the top universities glob­ally, IIUI has attained rankings in various subjects, including The­ology, Divinity & Religious Stud­ies, Mathematics, and for the first time, Physics.

Previously ranked 249th in QS Asia University Rankings 2024, and 49th in QS Southern Asia Uni­versity Rankings 2024, IIUI con­tinues to ascend in global academ­ic standings. Rector Dr. Samina Malik and President Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi expressed their appreciation for the achievement, commending the dedication of the institution’s academic and admin­istrative staff.

Attributing the positive results to ongoing reforms and initiatives, the university management high­lighted the importance of the uni­versity’s new strategic plan. This plan has provided a comprehen­sive framework for assessing the institution’s achievements on a scientific basis.

Anticipating further improve­ments in future rankings, the uni­versity leadership emphasized the significance of ongoing reforms and initiatives. Departments across various faculties, including Usul uddin, Mathematics, Physics, and others, have been acknowl­edged for their contributions to research excellence.