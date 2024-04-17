IIUI ranked among top 51-100 in QS world rankings

ISLAMABAD - The International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) has achieved significant recognition in the latest 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings. Placed among the top universities globally, IIUI has attained rankings in various subjects, including Theology, Divinity & Religious Studies, Mathematics, and for the first time, Physics.
Previously ranked 249th in QS Asia University Rankings 2024, and 49th in QS Southern Asia University Rankings 2024, IIUI continues to ascend in global academic standings. Rector Dr. Samina Malik and President Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi expressed their appreciation for the achievement, commending the dedication of the institution’s academic and administrative staff.
Attributing the positive results to ongoing reforms and initiatives, the university management highlighted the importance of the university’s new strategic plan. This plan has provided a comprehensive framework for assessing the institution’s achievements on a scientific basis.
Anticipating further improvements in future rankings, the university leadership emphasized the significance of ongoing reforms and initiatives. Departments across various faculties, including Usul uddin, Mathematics, Physics, and others, have been acknowledged for their contributions to research excellence.