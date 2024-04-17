inDrive partners with Hands Foundation for Ride-to-Donate campaign

KARACHI - In an effort to make a meaningful impact on communities in need, inDrive is proud to announce its partnership with Hands Foundation to partner with the Ride to Donate campaign. Through Ride to Donate, inDrive users contributed to charitable projects simply by using the inDrive app for their transportation needs. The “Ride-to-Donate” project aims to proceed with a 10 percent donation on every fourth ride to the Hands Foundation, supporting their initiatives focused on community development.

“We are thrilled to partner with Hands Foundation to launch the Ride-to-Donate initiative,” said Ms Sidra Kiran, PR and Communication Manager at inDrive. “We believe that by mobilising our community through purpose-driven initiatives like Ride-to-Donate, we can amplify our impact and inspire others to join us in building a more equitable society,” Ms Sidra Kiran added enthusiastically. “This partnership reflects our commitment to fight social injustice and empowering our neglected communities to make a positive difference in their lives.” Hands Foundation is renowned for its impactful projects and unwavering dedication to serving marginalised communities. By joining forces with inDrive, the organisation aims to expand its reach and create lasting change in the lives of those in need.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with inDrive on the Ride-to-Donate initiative,” said the spokesperson at Hands Foundation. “Together, we can harness the collective power of individuals and technology to address pressing social challenges and create a brighter future for all.” The Ride-to-Donate initiative was launched to serve the communities where users can simply participate by the Rideto- Donate banner within the inDrive app. Every ride taken during the campaign contributes to making a difference in the lives of others.