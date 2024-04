Israeli forces taking part in settler attacks on Palestinians: UN

GENEVA - The UN voiced grave concern Tuesday over escalating violence in the West Bank, demanding that Israeli security forces “immediately” stop supporting settler attacks on Palestinians in the occupied territory.

With the Gaza war raging, the United Nations rights office decried that Palestinians in the West Bank had been “subjected to waves of attacks by hundreds of Israeli settlers, often accompanied or supported by Israeli security forces (ISF)”.

“The Israeli security forces must immediately end their active participation in and support for settler attacks on Palestinians,” rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told reporters in Geneva. “Israeli authorities must instead prevent further attacks, including by bringing those responsible to account.” She stressed that “those reasonably suspected of criminal acts, including murder or other unlawful killings, must be brought to justice through a judicial process that complies with international human rights standards, following a prompt, impartial, independent, effective and transparent investigation”.

Shamdasani pointed out that following the killing of a 14-year-old Israeli boy from a settler family at the weekend, “four Palestinians, including a child, were killed and Palestinian property was destroyed in revenge attacks”. The UN rights office, she said, had received information that “armed settlers and Israeli forces” had entered a number of towns and villages.