Minor girl who went missing on Eid found raped, murdered

A three-year-old girl who went missing a few days ago was found raped and murdered in fields at Sarai Shah Fateh village on Tuesday night.

The victim identified as Jannat Fatima came to her grandmother in the village to celebrate Eid, but she went missing while playing in a street.

On their failure to find her, her parents contacted police for the recovery of the child. Police after registering a case started her search.

Police with the help of drones found her body in fields. According to an initial police report, the girl was raped before being murdered.

The dead body was shifted to hospital for postmortem. Law enforcers have launched a manhunt for the arrest of those involved in the heinous crime.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from Sialkot DPO, and ordered him to arrest the criminals at the earliest.