NPO to organise two-day online workshop on ‘Advance Excel’

ISLAMABAD - The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is set to conduct a two-day online workshop on “Advanced Excel” from April 24 to 25. The workshop aims to equip participants with skills and knowledge to utilize MS Excel tools effectively, including creating lookup functions, setting Excel working options, enhancing charts, and protecting worksheet data, as per an NPO document shared on Tuesday.
The workshop’s agenda for the first day revolves around understanding basic formulas and functions, utilizing range names, and employing advanced formulas and functions. The second day focuses on managing, sorting, and filtering tables, configuring charts with Excel 2016, and harnessing the power of Pivot Tables in Excel 16.