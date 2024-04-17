Wednesday, April 17, 2024
NPO to organise two-day online workshop on ‘Advance Excel’

April 17, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The National Productivity Or­ganization (NPO) is set to conduct a two-day on­line workshop on “Ad­vanced Excel” from April 24 to 25. The workshop aims to equip participants with skills and knowledge to utilize MS Excel tools effectively, including cre­ating lookup functions, setting Excel working op­tions, enhancing charts, and protecting worksheet data, as per an NPO docu­ment shared on Tuesday.

The workshop’s agenda for the first day revolves around understanding basic formulas and func­tions, utilizing range names, and employing advanced formulas and functions. The second day focuses on manag­ing, sorting, and filtering tables, configuring charts with Excel 2016, and har­nessing the power of Piv­ot Tables in Excel 16.

