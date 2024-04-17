One-window operation to be started for registration, facilitation of labourers: DC

BAHAWALPUR - A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office to review the performance of the Punjab Workers Welfare Fund in Bahawalpur and the facilities provided to workers and labourers.

The DC suggested initiating a one-window operation by the Labour Department to facilitate the registration process and grant acquisition for the workers.

The meeting was attended by Director Labour Malik Muhammad Farooq, President of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industries Zulfiqar Ali Maan, former President of Chamber of Commerce Ejaz Nazim, Principal of Workers Welfare School (Boys) Muhammad Saleem Akhtar, Principal of Workers Welfare School (Girls) Rubina Younis, Assistant Director Employees Old-Age Benefits Muhammad Ali Shafiq, workers’ representative Muhammad Ashraf, and other officials from relevant departments.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the provision of quality education, uniforms, and other facilities for the students of the Workers Welfare School. He also stressed the need for teachers to deliver better educational results and provide standardized transport facilities for the students. Previously, Director Labor Malik Farooq briefed the meeting on the functioning of the Labor Department, Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution, Social Security, and grants for workers’ welfare, including marriage grants, death grants, and talent scholarships. On this occasion, the principals of the Employees Workers Welfare School for Boys and Girls informed the meeting about the performance of their respective institutions.