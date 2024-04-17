Pakistan to permanently eliminate menace of terrorism: General Asim

COAS orders Commanders to pro-actively deny any space to terrorists n Corps Commanders express concern over escalating tensions in Middle East n Condemn heartless terrorist attacks against Chinese nationals in Besham, civilians in Balochistan n A wider regional conflict could ensue if both sides do not de-escalate immediately: CCC n Stern action will be ensured against propagandists.

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), presided over 264th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) held at GHQ in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the forum paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of Shuhadas including officers and men of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies and the citizens who have laid their lives for peace and stability in the country. COAS appreciated the untiring efforts of Pakistan Army and LEAs in successfully thwarting several terrorist attacks and neutralising key terrorist commanders during ongoing counterterrorism operations, the ISPR said.

COAS directed commanders to pro-actively deny any space to the terrorists. COAS said, “Armed Forces and LEAs of Pakistan, fully backed by the resilient nation, remain determined to permanently eliminate this menace from Pakistan, INSHA’ALLAH”. The forum condemned heartless terrorist attack against Chinese nationals in Besham as well as heinous killings of innocent civilians in Balochistan. The forum was briefed on how terrorist groups operating from Afghanistan pose a threat to regional and global security, besides acting as proxies against Pakistan and its economic interests, especially China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. The forum expressed serious concern over the ongoing Indian aggression in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Also, the forum reiterated that Pakistan will continue to provide political, diplomatic and moral support to our Kashmiri brothers and sisters. The forum expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine and condemned serious human rights violations, war crimes and genocide being perpetrated in Gaza. The forum also expressed concern over the escalating tensions in the Middle East and noted that a wider regional conflict could ensue if both sides did not de-escalate immediately. The forum noted with concern the malicious propaganda campaign meant to demoralise the Armed Forces and underscored that “Unfounded and baseless allegations on Law Enforcement Agencies and Security Forces have become a fashion and are part of the larger design to drive a wedge between the people and the Armed Forces of Pakistan. We will not allow such efforts to succeed and as per the law and constitution, stern action will be ensured”.