Wednesday, April 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi hopeful of finding ‘best possible window’ for PSL 10

Staff Reporter
April 17, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -   Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Syed Mohsin Naqvi expressed optimism about finding the ‘best possible window’ for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL 10) next year. The PCB is currently facing a massive challenge in scheduling PSL 10 due to a packed cricketing calendar in 2025. Due to the home triseries with South Africa and New Zealand, followed by the Champions Trophy 2025, the PCB has a limited window to hold the 10th edition of PSL, which is traditionally held between January and March. According to sources, the PCB will hold discussions with all the relevant stakeholders soon to find a suitable window for PSL 10. “The PSL is Pakistan’s brand which is why it will get its due importance. Holding PSL 10 alongside international commitments will be a challenge,” said the PCB chairman. “But we are ready to take the challenge and will find the best possible window,” he added.

40 sports grounds of KMC to be recovered: Mayor Karachi

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1713241874.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024