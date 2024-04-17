PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi hopeful of finding ‘best possible window’ for PSL 10

LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Syed Mohsin Naqvi expressed optimism about finding the ‘best possible window’ for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL 10) next year. The PCB is currently facing a massive challenge in scheduling PSL 10 due to a packed cricketing calendar in 2025. Due to the home triseries with South Africa and New Zealand, followed by the Champions Trophy 2025, the PCB has a limited window to hold the 10th edition of PSL, which is traditionally held between January and March. According to sources, the PCB will hold discussions with all the relevant stakeholders soon to find a suitable window for PSL 10. “The PSL is Pakistan’s brand which is why it will get its due importance. Holding PSL 10 alongside international commitments will be a challenge,” said the PCB chairman. “But we are ready to take the challenge and will find the best possible window,” he added.