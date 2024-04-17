Plastic bags banned in Punjab’s educational institutions

LAHORE - The Punjab School Education Department, in a move to combat plastic pollution and promote environmental responsibility, has announced a ban on plastic bags in all government schools across the province. The department issued a letter to education authorities, outlining the new policy. Students will no longer be allowed to bring items in plastic bags, and canteens and cafeterias will also be prohibited from using them. The initiative goes beyond just banning plastic. The department encourages schools to embrace green practices. Planting trees along school boundaries and creating “Miwaki forests” (densely planted urban forests) are both part of the plan. These efforts aim to improve air quality and beautify school grounds without compromising playgrounds. Additionally, color-coded bins will be installed to promote proper waste disposal. This school-based plastic ban aligns with the broader provincial initiative. The Punjab govt has already announced a complete ban on plastic bags across the entire province, set to go into effect on June 6th, 2024. Maryam Aurangzeb, who spearheaded the anti-smog campaign, emphasized the government’s commitment to environmental improvement.