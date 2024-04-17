PMD forecast rain in Southwest Balochistan

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) has forecast dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. However, cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind/ thunderstorm is likely in Southwest Balochistan. Heavy rainfall may generate flash flooding in local nullahs/ streams of Balochistan specially Gwadar, Kech, Awaran, Kharan, Panjgur, Washuk, Noshki and Kalat on April 17. According to the synoptic situation, a trough of strong westerly wave was affecting western parts of Balochistan and likely to grip most parts of Balochistan on April 17.

During the last 24 hours, cloudy weather prevailed over most parts of the country with rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in upper Punjab, south/central Balochistan, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit- Baltistan. The rainfall recorded during the period was Punjab: Sialkot (City 40 mm , Airport 16) , Narowal 11, Murree 08, Jhelum 06 , Chakwal 4 , Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mangla, Jhang 02, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 01) , Islamabad (Airport 0 1) ,Balochistan: Panjgur 24 , Kalat 16, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 17 , Muzaffarabad (City 11 ,Airport 08), Kotli 07 , Rawalakot 04 , Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 12 , Balakot 09 , Cherat 08 , Drosh 07 , Dir (Upper 06 ,Lower 02) , Pattan 06 , Chitral, Kalam, Malam Jabba , Mir Khani 05 , Parachinar 02 , Saidu Sharif , Takht Bai 01 , Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 12 , Gilgit 11, Chilas 10 , Bagrote 09 , Skardu 04 , Gupis 03 and Bunji 01mm. The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Mithi 41C, Chhor and Shaheed Benazirabad 39C.