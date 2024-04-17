PML-N prefers dialogue over chaos: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD - Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) has believes in resolving issues through dialogue and not chaos or sit-ins. Speaking to a private news channel, he reiterated the unity within the party under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif. He expressed confidence that, with Nawaz Sharif’s guidance, the party will effectively tackle the nation’s economic difficulties. To address economic challenges, he said that PML-N aims to strengthen the exchequer through foreign investment, particularly in the government’s petroleum and mining sectors. Additionally, plans for the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) were underway as part of the strategy to revitalize the economy, he added. Meanwhile, Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov called on Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday. Welcoming the ambassador, the minister said Pakistan viewed Azerbaijan as an important country due to its strategic location, immense resources, progressive outlook and fast growing economy. The minister highlighted importance of bilateral brotherly relations between two countries which were based on historical, cultural and religious commonalities, a Defence Ministry news release said.