Police apprehend seven outlaws, recover valuables

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police ap­prehended seven outlaws from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered valuables, drugs, and weapons from their possession, as report­ed by a public relations officer on Tuesday. He mentioned that, un­der the special directives of DIG Operations Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified its crack­down against criminal elements to eliminate crime from the city.

Following these directives, the Secretariat police team arrested two suspects, Hamza and Bilal, and recovered stolen valuables from them. Additionally, the po­lice team arrested Shahzad Hus­sain and seized 215 grams of her­oin from his possession. Similarly, the Khanna police team appre­hended Ismail and confiscated a 30 bore pistol from him.

The Sihala police team also ar­rested Haider Zaman and seized another 30 bore pistol from him. Likewise, the Humak police team arrested Farhan Khan and confis­cated 224 grams of heroin from him. Lastly, the Noon police team arrested Khalid Mehmood and re­covered stolen cash and valuables from him.

Cases have been registered against the apprehended sus­pects, and further investigation is underway. DIG Operations in­structed police officials to inten­sify the crackdown against crim­inal elements, emphasizing that the safety and security of citizens are of paramount importance and any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.

Furthermore, officials from Shalimar and Tarnol police sta­tions arrested three wanted mem­bers of a snatcher and motorbike lifter gang, involved in numerous snatching and bike theft activities, and recovered two stolen motor­bikes, weapons, and a motorbike used in crimes from their posses­sion.

Following the special directives of DIG Operations Islamabad, Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, the Shalimar police team utilized technical and human resources to apprehend a wanted member of a motorbike lifter gang engaged in numerous bike lifting activities, identified as Sheroz, and recovered two stolen motorbikes from him. Cases were registered against the arrested suspects, and further investigation is underway.

Similarly, the Tarnol police team utilized technical and hu­man resources to arrest two wanted members of the snatcher gang, identified as Fazal Subhan and Ejaz, involved in numerous snatching activities. The police team also recovered motorbikes and weapons used in crimes from their possession. Cases were reg­istered against the arrested sus­pects, and further investigation is underway.

CPO/DIG Operations Syed She­hzad Nadeem Bukhari directed all senior officials to conduct an ef­fective crackdown against individ­uals involved in criminal activities and prioritize the safety of lives and property of citizens.