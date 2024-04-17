Police apprehend seven outlaws, recover valuables

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police apprehended seven outlaws from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered valuables, drugs, and weapons from their possession, as reported by a public relations officer on Tuesday. He mentioned that, under the special directives of DIG Operations Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified its crackdown against criminal elements to eliminate crime from the city.
Following these directives, the Secretariat police team arrested two suspects, Hamza and Bilal, and recovered stolen valuables from them. Additionally, the police team arrested Shahzad Hussain and seized 215 grams of heroin from his possession. Similarly, the Khanna police team apprehended Ismail and confiscated a 30 bore pistol from him.
The Sihala police team also arrested Haider Zaman and seized another 30 bore pistol from him. Likewise, the Humak police team arrested Farhan Khan and confiscated 224 grams of heroin from him. Lastly, the Noon police team arrested Khalid Mehmood and recovered stolen cash and valuables from him.
Cases have been registered against the apprehended suspects, and further investigation is underway. DIG Operations instructed police officials to intensify the crackdown against criminal elements, emphasizing that the safety and security of citizens are of paramount importance and any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.
Furthermore, officials from Shalimar and Tarnol police stations arrested three wanted members of a snatcher and motorbike lifter gang, involved in numerous snatching and bike theft activities, and recovered two stolen motorbikes, weapons, and a motorbike used in crimes from their possession.
Consequently, the Shalimar police team utilized technical and human resources to apprehend a wanted member of a motorbike lifter gang engaged in numerous bike lifting activities, identified as Sheroz, and recovered two stolen motorbikes from him. Cases were registered against the arrested suspects, and further investigation is underway.
Similarly, the Tarnol police team utilized technical and human resources to arrest two wanted members of the snatcher gang, identified as Fazal Subhan and Ejaz, involved in numerous snatching activities. The police team also recovered motorbikes and weapons used in crimes from their possession. Cases were registered against the arrested suspects, and further investigation is underway.
CPO/DIG Operations Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari directed all senior officials to conduct an effective crackdown against individuals involved in criminal activities and prioritize the safety of lives and property of citizens.