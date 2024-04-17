Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud separately calls on President, PM, COAS

ISLAMABAD/ RAWALPINDI - President Asif Ali Zardari says Pakistan desires to transform the existing ties with Saudi Arabia into a long-term strategic and economic partnership.

Talking to a Saudi delegation led by its Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Islamabad, the President said Pakistan and KSA enjoy a long standing and decades old relationship.

The President said the government and the people of Pakistan have the highest regard for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and would continue to stand with KSA.

The President said the prosperity of the Islamic world is linked to the progress of KSA. He lauded the courageous and visionary leadership of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of KSA, Muhammad Bin Salman, and the remarkable progress being made under the Vision 2030.

Asif Ali Zardari also thanked the leadership of KSA for its support to Pakistan in difficult times. The Saudi Foreign Minister said Saudi Arabia considers its relations with Pakistan very critical and is committed to building a strong partnership with Pakistan. He highlighted both countries enjoy strong bonds and had helped each other for decades. He appreciated the contributions of the Pakistani diaspora in the development of KSA.

The two sides reiterated their resolve to build a strong partnership and further promote economic cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries.

They discussed the regional dynamics and recent developments in the Middle East and called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and end to the Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

Both sides also exchanged views on issues of bilateral importance and the challenges being faced by the Muslim Ummah.

Also, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan and Saudi Arabia need to work closely to expedite first phase of Saudi investment in Pakistan under new arrangement.

Talking to a high powered Saudi delegation led by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud in Islamabad today, he underscored the significance accorded by Pakistan to its longstanding fraternal, economic and strategic relations with Saudi Arabia. He said both the countries have always stood together at all times. The Prime Minister said that the visit of the Saudi delegation immediately after his visit is a manifestation of the strong commitment of both countries to further strengthen bilateral relations. The Prime Minister informed the delegation about the Special Investment Facilitation Council and its initiatives to promote investment in Pakistan. He also highlighted the key role of Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and the cooperation of all institutions for the promotion of investment in the country through SIFC.

On his part, the Saudi Foreign Minister highlighted that Saudi Arabia attaches high importance to its strong and close ties with Pakistan. He also conveyed the Kingdom’s commitment to an enhanced strategic and economic partnership with Pakistan. The escalating situation in the occupied Palestinian Territories was also discussed. Meanwhile, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs KSA, accompanied by a delegation called on Chief of the Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday.

According to the ISPR, discussions centered on mutual interests and policies to further bolster bilateral cooperation across various sectors. The esteemed visitor underscored the enduring and strategic nature of the relationship between the two nations, emphasizing on exploring multiple avenues for continued reinforcement of bilateral ties. In response, the Army Chief conveyed appreciation for the delegation’s visit, affirming traditional bond of fraternity between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.