PSX loses 60 points

ISLAMABAD   -   The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) lost 60.92 points on Tuesday, a slight negative change of 0.09 percent, closing at 70,483.66 points against 70,544.58 points the previous trading day. A total of 548,418,295 shares valuing Rs21.032 billion were traded during the day as compared to 555,214,972 shares valuing Rs21.986 billion the last day. Some 369 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 175 of them recorded gains and 168 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 26 remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 91,610,561 shares at Rs1.36 per share, Kohinoor Spinning with 34,395,000 shares with Rs4.88 per share and Air Link Commun with 18,984,438 shares at Rs67.00 per share. Hallmark Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs47.97 per share price, closing at Rs696.00, whereas runner-up was Mari Petroleum Company Limited with a Rs35.96 rise in its per share price to Rs2,631.31. Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs101.00 per share closing at Rs20,699.00, followed by Allawasaya Textile and Finishing Mills Limited with Rs97.00 decline to close at Rs1,255.00.

