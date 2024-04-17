Rawalpindi DC raids tandoors, fines Naan Bais for overcharging

RAWALPINDI - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema conducted raids on various tandoors on Tuesday, imposing heavy fines on dozens of Naan Bais for selling Roti/Naan at inflated rates, as informed by a district government spokesman. The DC ordered the police to detain 7 Naan Bais for violating the government’s rate list of Roti/Naan, while the shops of four Naan Bais were sealed due to non-compliance with government directives. The Punjab government, under the orders of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has set the price of 100 grams of Pateer Roti at Rs 16 and a 120-gram Naan at Rs 20 for consumers.
In a statement, DC Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema emphasized the deployment of special price magistrates to enforce the government’s strict orders regarding the pricing of roti/naan across the district. Over the past 24 hours, approximately 100 tandoors were inspected by special teams, resulting in fines totaling Rs 1,70,000 imposed on 68 Naan Bais for price violations. Additionally, 7 Naan Bais were apprehended by the police for flouting government directives. DC Rawalpindi Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema reaffirmed the district government’s commitment to ensuring the availability of roti and naan at the government-fixed prices.
Meanwhile, a court of law remanded All Pakistan Naan Bais Association President Shafique Qureshi and senior vice president Sardar Mushtaq to Adiala Jail for 14 days after they were produced before the judge by Banni police. Earlier, the police had arrested both elected representatives of APNBA for contravening government regulations on the sale of roti and naan at controlled prices.