Rawalpindi DC raids tandoors, fines Naan Bais for overcharging

RAWALPINDI  -  Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema conducted raids on vari­ous tandoors on Tuesday, impos­ing heavy fines on dozens of Naan Bais for selling Roti/Naan at in­flated rates, as informed by a dis­trict government spokesman. The DC ordered the police to detain 7 Naan Bais for violating the gov­ernment’s rate list of Roti/Naan, while the shops of four Naan Bais were sealed due to non-com­pliance with government direc­tives. The Punjab government, un­der the orders of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has set the price of 100 grams of Pateer Roti at Rs 16 and a 120-gram Naan at Rs 20 for consumers.

In a statement, DC Rawalpin­di Hassan Waqar Cheema em­phasized the deployment of spe­cial price magistrates to enforce the government’s strict orders re­garding the pricing of roti/naan across the district. Over the past 24 hours, approximately 100 tan­doors were inspected by special teams, resulting in fines totaling Rs 1,70,000 imposed on 68 Naan Bais for price violations. Addi­tionally, 7 Naan Bais were appre­hended by the police for flouting government directives. DC Rawal­pindi Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema reaffirmed the district govern­ment’s commitment to ensuring the availability of roti and naan at the government-fixed prices.

Meanwhile, a court of law re­manded All Pakistan Naan Bais Association President Shafique Qureshi and senior vice presi­dent Sardar Mushtaq to Adiala Jail for 14 days after they were produced before the judge by Banni police. Earlier, the police had arrested both elected repre­sentatives of APNBA for contra­vening government regulations on the sale of roti and naan at controlled prices.

