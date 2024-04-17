Rs 225,000 fine imposed on selling Roti at excessive price

FAISALABAD - The price control magistrates have imposed heavy fine of Rs.225,000 on the owners of various Tandoors and Hotels in Faisalabad on charge of selling Roti on excessive price.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Tuesday that Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Fazal Abbas and price control magistrates on the special direction of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh visited various parts of Faisalabad to ensure availability of Roti at decreased price in greater public interest. Therefore, the AC Sadar and price control magistrates checked various Tandoors and Hotels during last two days and imposed a total fine of Rs.225,000 on the owners of the Tandoors and Hotels where the Roti was being sold at excessive rate, he added.

FARMERS ADVISED TO ADOPT PRE, POST HARVEST MANAGEMENT FOR WHEAT CROP

The agriculture experts have advised the farmers to strictly adopt pre and post harvest management strategy for their wheat crop because it can help in saving 10 percent production. A spokesman of Agriculture (extension) department said here on Tuesday that pre and post harvest management was imperative to save maximum production but unfortunately the growers did not bother to adopt this technique due to which more than 10 % share of the agri productivity was lost in the field or in the way to home or market. He said that that Agriculture department had also activated its field staff to create awareness among the growers about the benefits of latest technologies so as to narrow down the gap between progressive and ordinary farmers in obtaining per acre wheat production. “Our farmer is hard-working but he loses huge portion of his produce and bears colossal economic loss due to lack of pre and post harvest management techniques”, he added. He said that the agriculture productivity could be increased up to 10 % if the farmers adopted pre and post harvest techniques. In this connection, they should also listen to agri bulletins on radio and television regularly or consult the agriculture experts who were available in all offices of Agriculture department, he added.

BLIND MURDER TRACED, ACCUSED ARRESTED

Chak Jhumra police have traced out a blind murder and arrested the accused involved in it within three weeks. Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that one Hamid resident of Chak Jhumra was killed on March 27 under mysterious circumstances. The police registered a case and started investigation on scientific lines. SHO Chak Jhumra Ali Akram Goraya supervised the performance of investigation team who took an accused into custody over suspicion.