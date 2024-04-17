Security forces kill seven terrorists trying to infiltrate Pak-Afghan border in North Waziristan

Security forces have killed seven terrorists trying to infiltrate the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.



In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said the security forces on April 16 (Tuesday) detected a movement of a group of seven terrorists near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Spinkai area of Ghulam Khan in the tribal district.

“The infiltrators were surrounded, effectively engaged and after an intense fire exchange, all seven territories were sent to hell,” it added.

A large quantity of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was also recovered from the killed terrorists, the statement added.

The statement highlighted that Pakistan has consistently been asking the Taliban-led interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border.

The military urged the interim rulers to fulfill their obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to securing its borders and eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country,” read the ISPR’s statement.

Pakistan has time and again urged the Afghan authorities to take meaningful action against terrorists using the neighbouring country’s soil to launch attacks inside Pakistan.

Last month, Pakistan carried out an intelligence-based anti-terrorist operation inside Afghanistan on, whose prime target was the terrorists belonging to Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group along with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group had earlier claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack.

“This group is responsible for multiple terrorist attacks inside Pakistan, resulting in death of hundreds of civilians and law-enforcement officials. The latest attack took place on 16 March 2024 at a security post in Mir Ali in North Waziristan and claimed the lives of seven Pakistani soldiers,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 18 after over 13 hours after the operation.

A day earlier, Pakistan Army’s top commanders were briefed on how terrorist groups operating from Afghanistan pose a threat to regional and global security, besides acting as proxies against Pakistan and its economic interests, especially the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).