Sindh Home Minister takes notice of highway robberies

KARACHI - Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar emphasized the imperative of eradicating highway robberies, ensuring the safety of highways, and providing security to passengers during a meeting on the overall law and order situation in Ghotki.

Chairing the session, the Minister underscored the need to bring to justice those responsible for robbing individuals and vehicles on highways. He stressed the necessity of preventing honey traps and kidnappings for ransom under all circumstances, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace and harmony with utmost dedication. The Minister pledged to review follow-up reports on the directives within fifteen days and conduct field visits to ensure their implementation. Sindh IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon, also present at the meeting, highlighted the police force’s commitment to combatting crime, urging the police to execute their duties within the bounds of the law.

He stressed the importance of enhancing the effectiveness and coordination of police check posts along Sindh highways, particularly during snap checks, patrolling, and picketing. Memon emphasized that decisive actions against criminals are essential for ensuring successful outcomes and advocated for intelligence-based operations to prevent dacoities and facilitate the apprehension of criminals. The meeting extensively discussed police measures aimed at maintaining peace in Ghotki and other adjacent areas, with DIGP - Sukkur and concerned SSPs providing detailed briefings on law and order and police initiatives.

SAYS LAW AND ORDER SITUATION TO RESTORE AT ANY COST

Home Minister Sindh Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar has said that the top priority of the Sindh government was to restore law and order situation at any cost in the province. During his visit to different districts Tuesday, he said that the Police and Rangers were not only carrying out targeted operations in Karachi but also cracking down on street crimes.

He said that anti dacoit operation by police, once started, will continue till all gangs and their members are eliminated and complete peace is restored in upper Sindh districts. Minister said that the Sindh government would restore law and order in the entire province. Lanjar said strict action would have to be taken against those who were found supplying sophisticated and other weapons to the gangs, operating from the riverine areas of Kandhkot. He pointed out that the joint Police and Rangers actions were under way in the riverine areas of Kandhkot-Kashmore, Shikarpur and Ghotki districts, and said that the strategy adopted in this regard was producing desirable results. Earlier, the minister chairing a meeting of senior district administration and police officers in Kandhkot SSP’s Office on Monday evening. The home minister was briefed about the law and order situation in different districts of Sindh.