Students fall unconscious after inhaling generator’s fumes

KARACHI - School students fell unconscious after inhaling generator’s fumes in Karachi. The incident was reported at a private school located in Hijjrat Colony Sector-2, where the generator was producing power for the school building due to loadshedding in the area. According to an initial probe, 22 children fainted due to fumes filling the classrooms. After getting the information, police along with Edhi Ambulances reached the school. The kids were rescued from the school, while first aid was being given to them to regain their consciousness. Separately, eight children fainted in a private school building in Lyari owing to leakage of gas. The children were rushed to the Civil Hospital for medical attendance. Eight children in the school fell unconscious due to gas leak in the building, rescue sources said.