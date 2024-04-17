Tarar hopes May 9 cases will reach logical conclusion

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday said the credibility of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his government had started producing results, adding that Saudi Arabia was interested in investing in different sectors.

The world knew that the prime minister had always delivered and worked 24/7, he remarked and told a press conference after a federal cabinet meeting that the privatisation of PIA as well as airports would lead to positive results. However, the minister added that privatisation had nothing to do with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

When asked about the May 9 violence, the information minister said the government wanted to see those involved in attacking defence and sensitive installations punished. He regretted that those facing serious charges had obtained relief from courts, but hoped that the May 9 cases would soon reach logical conclusion.

International financial institutions were projecting a marked decline in inflation, he noted and mentioned the recent positive reviews of Pakistan’s economy at world level to argue his case.

The federal cabinet had decided to instruct the four provinces to ensure providing right wheat prices, Tarar, as harvesting has begun in the country and there are indications of a bumper crop which will help alleviating the food inflation.

About the contradictions in the statements of PTI leaders, he said they were unable to create unified position even within their own party and added that they had no nothing to offer to the people.

He reminded the rival party that their leader was in jail on corruption charges and said the planned anti-government movement would go anywhere. “What is their agenda,” he asked about the opposition alliance.

Describing the Pishin rally in Balochistan as flop show, he said the speeches delivered at the public gathering showed that “the company” won’t last long.

Tarar said the Saudi private sector wanted to invest in multiple fields including energy, mining and tourism and progress was being made in talks with the friendly nations.