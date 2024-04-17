Treasury, Opposition in unison against bureaucracy

LAHORE - In a rare expression of unity, the treasury and the opposition members in the Punjab Assembly on Tuesday joined hands to reprimand the bureaucracy for not treating Assembly matters with due seriousness. This happened when the the government had to face embarrassment initially when the Secretary Education was absent from the official gallery, and later when the education minister after his delayed arrival in the Assembly provided incorrect answers during the Question Hour. The Opposition led by Ahmad Khan Bachhar took this opportunity to grill the Treasury for its failure to ensure the presence of secretary education in the House. The Opposition also questioned the late arrival of Education Minister Skinder Hayat who was to answer questions regarding his department. The Question Hour, the first item on the day’s agenda had be deferred till the arrival of the Education minister. The government members also had to face humiliation when the education minister repeatedly gave incorrect answers to the questions about his department. In response to a question, the minister cut a sorry figure by telling the House that education department had completed more than 99 per cent of the missing facilities in government schools across the province during the past years. The minister’s claim proved to be factually incorrect when a treasury member, Amjad Ali Javed sought details to substantiate the answer. However, the minister apologized from the House saying he did not have the detailed information. To this, the Opposition leader Ahmad Khan Bachhar asked as to why the minister was apologizing for the wrong answer provided by the bureaucracy. The bureaucracy should answer why the education minister is apologizing, he asked. Deputy Speaker Zaheer Iqbal Chanter who was presiding the session expunged the the words of apology of education minister from the Assembly proceedings. However, the opposition members registered their protest when the education minister pointed out flaws in the PTI’s policy of starting a second shift in government schools. Also, Samiullah Khan of the PML-N rained down criticism on the bureaucracy for proving wrong answers to the Assembly. He remarked that it was unfortunate that the bureaucracy was not taking the House seriously. He said the Assembly member had asked a simple question that if the department had answered that 99 per cent of the missing facility have been completed, but sadly the department does not have the details. Samiullah added that it was owing to the incompetence of the bureaucracy in the education department that the education minister and the House are facing embarrassment.