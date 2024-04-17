Wednesday, April 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Turkiye ambassador calls on defence minister

Turkiye ambassador calls on defence minister
Agencies
April 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -  Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye, Mehmet Pacaci called on Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif here on Tuesday.

The minister expressed that Pakistan and Türkiye have excellent bilateral relations based on common faith, culture, values, civilization and historical linkages,” a news release said.

Pakistan-Turkiye bilateral relations have been institutionalized under the forum of High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) under Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defence relations under High Level Military Dialogue Meetings.

Both sides showed satisfaction on areas of common interest, including security, counter-terrorism and developing situation in the region.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1713241874.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024