UAJK advances academic infrastructure with cutting edge equipment

MUZAFFARABAD - The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) is on the cusp of a new era of academic excellence with the arrival of cutting-edge ed­ucational equipment, generously funded by the Saudi Fund for De­velopment (SFD).

This transformative project, val­ued at over four billion rupees, aims to enhance various teaching depart­ments at the King Abdullah Campus of the varsity.

The project encompasses the pro­vision of cutting-edge resources for science laboratories, information and communication technologies, textile-related machinery, as well as equipment for art and design, bio­technology, and several other disci­plines. Guided by the visionary lead­ership of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, who has championed the cause of quali­ty education and research since his appointment in 2017, this initiative marks a significant step forward for the university.

Prof. Dr. Abbasi’s efforts culminat­ed in a historic agreement signed on July 28, 2022, under the auspic­es of Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki, the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pa­kistan. The generous support from the Saudi government underscores a shared commitment to advancing education and fostering academic excellence in the region.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muham­mad Kaleem Abbasi expressed his gratitude, stating, “This investment is not only a testament to our en­during partnership with Saudi Ara­bia but also a significant milestone in our journey towards providing world-class education to our students.”

The Resident Director of the King Abdullah Campus, Prof. Dr. Ayaz Arif, emphasized the transforma­tive impact of the new equipment on research opportunities and aca­demic diversity. “With this support, our students will have access to re­sources previously only available in developed countries, unlocking unprecedented opportunities for growth and innovation,” remarked Prof. Dr. Ayaz Arif.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that the delivery of this state-of-the-art equipment, being import­ed from the USA, UK, Germany, and other countries, will continue until August this year. This continued in­flux of cutting-edge resources will further bolster the academic infra­structure of UAJK. The King Abdul­lah Bin Abdul Aziz Campus of UAJK stands as a symbol of the long­standing political, economic, and academic cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. This col­laboration underscores a shared commitment to the development of human resources and the advance­ment of education in the region.