12 new villages included in polio drive in Mohmand

Ghalanai - The District Health Officer (DHO), Dr Rafiq Hayat, has initiated a five-day polio campaign in the district, including 12 new villages for the first time, leading to an increase in the number of participating children. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Ehtisham-ul-Haq and DHO Dr Rafiq Hayat have urged the cooperation of local elders and scholars to ensure the campaign’s success, aiming for a polio-free area and country.

Running from August 15 to 18, the campaign targets administering polio drops to 117,778 children under five. The area is equipped with 435 teams, including 28 fixed and 11 transit teams, all monitored rigorously for their performance. Deputy Commissioner Dr Ehtisham emphasized the role of local support and expressed optimism for their participation in making this campaign fruitful, thus contributing to a polio-free nation. Security arrangements, overseen by police and other law enforcement agencies, have been put in place for the campaign. These measures are implemented to ensure the safety of the polio teams and successful execution.

Dr Rafiq highlighted the addition of 12 new villages near the Charssadda district, leading to an expanded reach of the campaign. He called upon tribal elders, Ulema, and local media to work alongside the polio teams to achieve the campaign’s objectives. Simultaneously, he urged parents to ensure their children receive the polio drops, which would significantly aid in eradicating this persistent virus from the region and the nation.

A notable incident involved the boycott of police duty in the merged districts for the polio campaign, lasting two weeks. The police’s concerns centred around their lack of a service structure, pension, and incentives akin to those in other Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts. Following productive discussions with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police chief, the tribal police ended their boycott, leading to the formation of a committee to address the demands of the merged tribal districts’ police.