18-member caretaker cabinet takes oath with pledge to steer country out of choppy waters

Eighteen members of the caretaker cabinet of Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Thursday took oath of high-profile offices amid unprecedented economic and political challenges.

As the oath-taking ceremony was expected to be held at the President House, names of the 18 members of the cabinet came to light. President Dr Arif Alvi administered oath to the cabinet members at a ceremony.

Sarfraz Bugti has been sworn in as caretaker interior minister, Aniq Ahmad religious minister, Dr Nadeem Jan health minister while Ahmed Irfan Aslam will join the cabinet as law minister.

Furthermore, Dr Shamshad Akhtar has been named interim finance minister of the country while Murtaza Solangi will hold the portfolio of information minister. Jalil Abbas Jilani will take charge as foreign minister, Umar Saif as IT minister, Shahid Ashraf Tarar as communication minister and retired Lt Gen Ali Anwar Haider has been named defence minister.