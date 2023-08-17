3 outlaws held, stolen bikes recovered

TANK - On Wednesday, the Tank police announced that they had arrested three individuals, including a bike lifter and a drug dealer, and had successfully recovered six stolen motorcycles, 12 kilograms of hashish, and a weapon from their possession. This information was provided by DSP Headquarters Tank, Abdul Rasheed Khan, who was accompanied by Shaheed Mureed Akbar (SMA) police station SHO Abdul Alee Khan, as well as Inspector Ayub Khan, the Incharge of Investigation at the SMA Police station.

The DSP stated that Sami Ullah, the son of Wazir-e-Azam Betanni, had reported to the police that his motorcycle had been stolen from the Tableeghi Markaz in Tank. He alleged that the bike had been stolen by a man named Muzamil.

In response to this report, the DPO Waqar Ahmad, formed a special team led by DSP Headquarters to investigate the matter.