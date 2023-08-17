Thursday, August 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

3 outlaws held, stolen bikes recovered

Agencies
August 17, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

TANK   -   On Wednesday, the Tank police announced that they had arrested three individuals, including a bike lifter and a drug dealer, and had successfully recovered six stolen motorcycles, 12 kilograms of hashish, and a weapon from their possession. This information was provided by DSP Headquarters Tank, Abdul Rasheed Khan, who was accompanied by Shaheed Mureed Akbar (SMA) police station SHO Abdul Alee Khan, as well as Inspector Ayub Khan, the Incharge of Investigation at the SMA Police station.

The DSP stated that Sami Ullah, the son of Wazir-e-Azam Betanni, had reported to the police that his motorcycle had been stolen from the Tableeghi Markaz in Tank. He alleged that the bike had been stolen by a man named Muzamil.

In response to this report, the DPO Waqar Ahmad, formed a special team led by DSP Headquarters to investigate the matter.

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1692161374.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023