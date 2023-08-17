Thursday, August 17, 2023
86 shopkeepers held in crackdown on profiteers

August 17, 2023
PESHAWAR   -   In Peshawar, the District Administration conducted an operation on Wednesday, resulting in the arrest of 86 shopkeepers. They were apprehended for engaging in profiteering, lacking an official price list, and maintaining unhygienic conditions. The detained individuals included bakers, milkmen, grocers, and fruit and vegetable vendors.

The crackdown was executed under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Shah Fahad. The operation targeted profiteering, absence of official price lists, sale of underweight roti (bread), and poor cleanliness standards. The arrests took place over three days in various locations including Ring Road, G.T. Road, Dalzak Road, Charsadda Road, and more.

During the operation, authorities inspected a total of 188 shops. Aside from the 86 shopkeepers arrested, an additional 35 were issued warnings to enhance their business practices.

