8th Color & Chem Expo to open on 19th

LAHORE-Pakistan’s largest and exclusive two-day exhibition of dyes, chemicals & allied industry, two-day 8th Color & Chem Expo will be opened on August 19, 2023 at Lahore International Expo Centre. This year’s theme is “Transforming Challenges into Opportunities.” Pakistan chapter of the American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC) will also be launched during the event which will be a milestone for the industry. AATCC connects the global textile community to empower a more innovative, informed, and sustainable future. Abdul Rahim Chughtai has been appointed as President Pakistan Chapter that comprises of 25 members committee from various sectors, such as from NED University, National Textile University, Event and Conference International and other relevant business enterprises. The American Association of Textile Chemist and Colorists works closely with other industry organizations to provide members with the most current information, user-friendly resources, and relevant services. AATCC provides specialized conferences, workshops, and meetings to bring together leading industry and academic experts on a range of relevant topics. Exhibition is being organized by the Event and Conference International Pvt. Ltd and Rainbow Group in collaboration with Asia Dyestuff Industry Federation. China Dyestuff Industry Association (CDIA) and BLGE Expo Shanghai Co. Ltd are the international partners. The event is supported by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) and Punjab Dyes & Chemicals Merchants Association (PDCMA).