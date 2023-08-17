 8th Essa Lab Trophy Basketball Tournament from 18th 

LAHORE - The 8th Essa Lab Trophy Boys and Girls Basketball Tournament will be played under the auspices of Firdous Ittihad and Usman Basketball Club at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Arambagh from Friday (Aug 18). The tournament includes 12 teams in boys and 8 teams in girls. A meeting of the organizing committee will be held on Thursday under the chairmanship of KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, in which organizing secretary of boys Haji M Ashraf Yahya and secretary of girls Zaima Khatun will give a briefing about the tournament. Meanwhile, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon has thanked the CEO of Essa Laboratory, Prof Dr Farhan Essa Abdullah, for sponsoring the tournament for the eighth consecutive time.