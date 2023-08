KARACHI - Syed Muhammad Afzal Zai­di on Wednesday assumed the charge of his office as the Municipal Commission­er of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC). The Services and General Ad­ministration Department has already issued a formal notification to this effect, on August 15. Syed Muham­mad Afzal Zaidi had also previously served in vari­ous positions apart from being appointed Municipal Commissioner of KMC.