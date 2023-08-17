Thursday, August 17, 2023
ASI Shahzad Cheema set the highest example of dedication, says IG Punjab

Staff Reporter
August 17, 2023
LAHORE  -   Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, has paid tribute to the mar­tyred police officer Shahzad Ahmed Cheema, who was killed in firing by the accused persons in Sialkot. Dr. Usman Anwar said that ASI Shahzad Cheema set the highest ex­ample of duty dedication by embracing martyrdom. The department will never forget its brave son who sacrificed his life in the line of duty. All the possible care will be taken for the best welfare of the martyrs’ family said IG Punjab. Dr. Usman Anwar further said that Punjab Po­lice is the force of more than 1600 brave martyrs like ASI Shahzad Cheema. Takin g notice of the incident, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has also sought a report from RPO Gujranwala. IG Punjab ordered the immediate ar­rest of the accused persons involved in the incident and said that the accused should be arrested as soon as pos­sible and brought to justice.

