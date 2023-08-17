Badge pinning ceremony held for newly promoted police officers

LAHORE - A ceremony was held at the Chief Minister’s Office to pin promotion badges to police officers promoted as Addl IGs and Deputy Inspector General. The event was attended by the Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, along with Chief Secretary Za­hid Akhtar Zaman and IG Police Dr Usman Anwar, who pinned promo­tion badges to the officers posted in Punjab. Among the officers promot­ed to grade 21 and elevated to the position of Addl IG were Maqsood-ul-Hassan, Abdul Karim, Mirza Faran Baig, Imran Arshad, Muhammad Idrees Ahmad, Muhammad Waqar Abbasi and Muhammad Kamran Khan. In the 20th grade, those pro­moted under the DIG rank included Sohail Zafar Chatha, Ali Nasir Rizvi, Muhammad Ayaz Saleem, Waqas Hassan, Tauseef Haider, Capt (r) Li­aqat Ali Malik, and Montazar Mehdi. The families of the police officers were also invited to join and they were recognized on stage while the officers were being pinned. The CM felicitated the newly promoted of­ficers and their families. Promotion is the right of police officers which has been given to them; he said and added that the promoted officers are expected to serve the people. He ac­knowledged the hard work of the IG police and the chief secretary also extended necessary support. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman con­gratulated the officers while IG Po­lice Usman Anwar highlighted the interest taken by the CM and chief secretary in the promotions of police officers. The ceremony was attended by Addl IG (Special Branch), CCPO Lahore, Addl IG (Est), Addl IG (Inves­tigation), DIG (HQ) and others.