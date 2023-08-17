Thursday, August 17, 2023
Balochistan CS reviews essential rationalisation of check posts on major highways

Our Staff Reporter
August 17, 2023
QUETTA  -  Balochistan Chief Secre­tary (CS) Abdul Aziz Uqaili chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday and reviewed the essential rationalisation of check posts on major highways in the province. In the meeting, the CS emphasised to enhance efficiency of the law enforce­ment agencies while ensuring security to the masses.

The meeting decided to im­prove security measures in the province to avoid any un­toward situation, an official source said.

The CS Balochistan directed the officials concerned to make sure necessary collaboration for smooth transition.

The Balochistan government has urged law enforcement agencies to make a joint strate­gy to enhance its efforts against terrorists and other criminals, in a bid to improve security measures in the province.

The meeting also reviewed the prevailing law and order situation in the province and stressed the need for further measures so that terrorists could not reemerge.

Our Staff Reporter

