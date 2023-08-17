Thursday, August 17, 2023
BISP to start Mobile Registration Vehicle Centres in Sindh

August 17, 2023
KARACHI-In order to facilitate the registration process for intending beneficiaries in remote areas of the country, the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has planned to launch the facility of Mobile Registration Vehicle Centers in various districts of Sindh. The first ever such facility has been inaugurated in Karachi this month by the former federal minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri.
According to an official source, the mobile registration vehicle centres are being started in 25 districts of Sindh and Balochistan including Gothki, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Sanghar and Jamshoro districts of Sindh province while Chagai, Khuzdar, Kech, Awaran, Lasbela, Sibi, Loralai and Qila Saifullah initially which can be extended to the other areas.
The initiative of the Mobile Registration Vehicle Center has been started with the support of the German Government, GIZ and the Sindh Government. These centres will enable the beneficiaries in far-flung areas to access the registration facilities through mobile vehicles which have been purchased with the support of the German government and GIZ. Highlighting the one-year performance of BISP, the source revealed that the quarterly stipend of Benazir Kafaalat has been increased up to Rs 8750 per family which is given every quarter while the number of beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Programme has increased from 7.6 million families to 9 million during the last one year. The BISP staff ensured the distribution of relief money to the deserving ones in the worst conditions during the floods and 70 billion rupees were distributed to the 2.8 million flood victims at the rate of 25000 rupees per family. BISP identified millions of beneficiaries through Dynamic Registry and enrolled them in the programme. For the first time in the country’s history, people with special abilities and Transgenders were included in the programme.

