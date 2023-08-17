Blinken congratulates Kakar, assures US support for Pakistan’s economic prosperity

WASHINGTON/ISLAMABAD - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, while congratulating Anwaarul Haq Kakar on his appointment as caretaker prime minister, assured that Washington will continue to advance with Islamabad its shared commitment to economic prosperity. “Congratulations to new Pakistan Interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar,” the top American diplomat said on Twitter — while tagging the caretaker premier.
“As Pakistan prepares for free and fair elections, in accordance with its constitution and the rights to freedom of speech and assembly, we will continue to advance our shared commitment to economic prosperity.”
The United States, noting the appointment of Anwaarul Haq Kakar as Pakistan's interim prime minister, has reaffirmed its support in areas of mutual interest, including the conduct of free and fair elections, State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday.
Responding to a question from the correspondent of a private Pakistani television channel at his daily press briefing, the spokesperson said that the U.S. looks forward to working with the interim prime minister and his team.
"We, of course, will continue to partner with Pakistan on areas of mutual interest, including our interest in Pakistan’s economic stability, prosperity, and security, and the conduct of free and fair elections and the respect for democracy and the rule of law.” Kakar was sworn in on Monday as the prime minister to head a caretaker government that will oversee parliamentary elections during the country’s most challenging period in the economic field.
Meanwhile, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said Wednesday that the recently-instituted Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) would continue to work as before to lay the foundations to fast-track foreign investments, particularly from Saudi Arabia.
The prime minister, in a meeting with Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy, who called on him, highlighted energy, infrastructure, agriculture, IT and manpower as potential sectors of cooperation.
The Saudi ambassador congratulated the prime minister on assuming office and conveyed the best wishes and greetings on behalf of the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques, as well as Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, and the people of Saudi Arabia. The prime minister said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed historic and deep-rooted ties.
He thanked the Saudi government for its consistent support for Pakistan’s economic stability and development. He particularly mentioned the large number of Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia and requested the Saudi side to continue to extend all possible facilitation to them. Prime Minister Kakar lauded the vision of the Saudi leadership and said that Saudi Arabia could always count on Pakistan as its trusted and reliable partner.
Ambassador Nawaf reiterated that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan were bound together in a fraternal relationship, which was characterized by mutual trust and understanding, and close cooperation on all bilateral and regional issues of common interest.
Also, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi called on caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in Islamabad on Wednesday. The ambassador conveyed greetings of the UAE leadership to the Prime Minister on assuming office. The prime minister said he looks forward to working with the UAE on advancing the two countries’ bilateral cooperation in various fields, especially trade, investment and energy.
He said Pakistan and the UAE enjoyed historic and deep-rooted fraternal ties and expressed gratitude for the UAE’s support to Pakistan’s economic and financial stability. Anwaar ul Haq Kakar wished the UAE success in hosting the COP28 Summit later this year. Highlighting the important role played by Pakistani diaspora in the UAE, the Prime Minister sought UAE government’s continued support for them.
Meanwhile, Nawab Jangayz Khan Marri, former provincial minister of Balochistan, on Wednesday, called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.
During a meeting, Nawab Jangayz Marri congratulated the prime minister on assuming his office and expressed his good wishes, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The caretaker prime minister thanked Nawab Marri for his good wishes.
Former Senator Saif Magsi on Wednesday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. Saif Magsi congratulated the prime minister on assuming the office and expressed good wishes. The prime minister thanked Saif Magsi for the good wishes.