Blinken congratulates Kakar, assures US support for Pakistan’s economic prosperity

WASHINGTON/ISLAMABAD - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, while congratulating An­waarul Haq Kakar on his appointment as caretaker prime minis­ter, assured that Wash­ington will continue to advance with Islam­abad its shared com­mitment to economic prosperity. “Congratu­lations to new Pakistan Interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar,” the top American diplo­mat said on Twitter — while tagging the care­taker premier.

“As Pakistan prepares for free and fair elec­tions, in accordance with its constitution and the rights to free­dom of speech and as­sembly, we will con­tinue to advance our shared commitment to economic prosperity.”

The United States, noting the appoint­ment of Anwaarul Haq Kakar as Pakistan's in­terim prime minister, has reaffirmed its sup­port in areas of mutual interest, including the conduct of free and fair elections, State Depart­ment Deputy Spokes­person Vedant Patel said on Tuesday.

Responding to a ques­tion from the corre­spondent of a private Pakistani television channel at his dai­ly press briefing, the spokesperson said that the U.S. looks forward to working with the in­terim prime minister and his team.

"We, of course, will continue to partner with Pakistan on areas of mutual interest, in­cluding our interest in Pakistan’s economic stability, pros­perity, and security, and the conduct of free and fair elections and the re­spect for democracy and the rule of law.” Kakar was sworn in on Monday as the prime minister to head a care­taker government that will oversee parliamentary elections during the country’s most challenging period in the economic field.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Prime Minis­ter Anwaarul Haq Kakar said Wednes­day that the recently-instituted Spe­cial Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) would continue to work as be­fore to lay the foundations to fast-track foreign investments, particular­ly from Saudi Arabia.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy, who called on him, highlighted energy, infra­structure, agriculture, IT and man­power as potential sectors of coop­eration.

The Saudi ambassador congratulat­ed the prime minister on assuming office and conveyed the best wishes and greetings on behalf of the Cus­todian of Two Holy Mosques, as well as Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Sal­man, and the people of Saudi Arabia. The prime minister said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed historic and deep-rooted ties.

He thanked the Saudi government for its consistent support for Paki­stan’s economic stability and devel­opment. He particularly mentioned the large number of Pakistanis work­ing in Saudi Arabia and request­ed the Saudi side to continue to ex­tend all possible facilitation to them. Prime Minister Kakar lauded the vi­sion of the Saudi leadership and said that Saudi Arabia could always count on Pakistan as its trusted and reliable partner.

Ambassador Nawaf reiterated that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan were bound together in a fraternal rela­tionship, which was characterized by mutual trust and understanding, and close cooperation on all bilateral and regional issues of common interest.

Also, Ambassador of the Unit­ed Arab Emirates to Pakistan Ha­mad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi called on caretaker Prime Minis­ter Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in Islam­abad on Wednesday. The ambassa­dor conveyed greetings of the UAE leadership to the Prime Minister on assuming office. The prime minis­ter said he looks forward to work­ing with the UAE on advancing the two countries’ bilateral cooperation in various fields, especially trade, investment and energy.

He said Pakistan and the UAE en­joyed historic and deep-rooted fra­ternal ties and expressed gratitude for the UAE’s support to Pakistan’s economic and financial stability. An­waar ul Haq Kakar wished the UAE success in hosting the COP28 Sum­mit later this year. Highlighting the important role played by Pakistani diaspora in the UAE, the Prime Min­ister sought UAE government’s con­tinued support for them.

Meanwhile, Nawab Jangayz Khan Marri, former provincial minister of Balochistan, on Wednesday, called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

During a meeting, Nawab Jangayz Marri congratulated the prime min­ister on assuming his office and ex­pressed his good wishes, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The caretaker prime minister thanked Nawab Marri for his good wishes.

Former Senator Saif Magsi on Wednesday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. Saif Magsi congratulated the prime minister on assuming the office and expressed good wishes. The prime minister thanked Saif Magsi for the good wishes.