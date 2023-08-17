BoK, KMU join hands for digital payments, admissions

Peshawar - The management of the Bank of Khyber (BoK) and Khyber Medical University (KMU) jointly celebrates a momentous achievement that marks a paradigm shift in the way payments and admissions are handled.

The successful collaboration between BoK and KMU has led to the swift digitalization of the entire cash collection and admissions process for KMU, with the transformative power of Kuickpay technology. In this regard, a ceremony was held at KMU’s Peshawar campus. Professor Dr Zia-ul-Haq, Vice-Chancellor of Khyber Medical University; Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz, Managing Director (MD) of BoK; and Sher Muhammad, Group Head of Conventional Banking at BoK, along with senior management of the bank, were present on the occasion.

The event witnessed the signing of a tripartite agreement for digital payments, a testament to the shared vision of BoK, KMU, and Kuickpay to revolutionize the way transactions are conducted in the academic and financial sectors. Professor Dr Zia-ul-Haq, VC of Khyber Medical University, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “This strategic partnership represents a significant leap in enhancing the student experience and streamlining university operations. We are delighted to collaborate with the Bank of Khyber and Kuickpay to usher in a new era of convenience and efficiency,” he added.

Ali Gulfaraz, the Managing Director of the Bank of Khyber, remarked, “This achievement reflects our commitment to innovation and excellence. The successful digitalization of KMU’s admissions and payment processes epitomizes the potential of collaboration between the technology and banking sectors,” he added.

This landmark collaboration holds immense promise for both students and the broader community. Over 50,000 students will experience the seamless benefits of this digitalized system as they register for various medical colleges within KMU from August 16 to 31. This initiative extends its advantages beyond the academic realm, offering a broader customer base for the Bank of Khyber.