Boys U16 camp for SAFF U16 Championship commences in Lahore

Thursday, August 17, 2023
Web Sports Desk
5:23 PM | August 17, 2023
Sports

After conducting a 15 days camp in Abbottabad, the boy's u16 camp under the supervision of Head Coach Sajjad Mehmood, Assistant Coach Hassan Baloch and Goal Keeping Coach Jaffer Khan has been started in Lahore.

Spanning from February to June, these trials attracted participants from across the country, resulting in the identification of 200 exceptionally talented players. 50 players were shortlisted for the national U-16 training camp in Abbottabad.

Out of 50 players who take part in training, a squad of 23 players will represent Pakistan in SAFF U16 Championship. Pakistan team was placed in Group B with Bhutan and Maldives. Pakistan will take on Bhutan and Maldives on September 1 and 3 respectively.

Sharing his views, Heach Coach Sajjad Mehmood said: “The boys are prepared well and taking part in the training. We hope the boys will perform well in SAFF U16 Championship. The players have been trying to adapt themselves to the international requirements by showing full interest in training since the first day whereas minor errors of some players were eradicated during the practice games," he added.

Jaranwala incident: A tragic reminder of the need for tolerance

