Cheques distributed among landslide victims

PESHAWAR: - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Swat, Irfanullah Wazir on Wednesday distributed compensation cheques among the heirs of those injured and killed in the Mingora landslide.

A Cheque of Rs1 million each was given to families of the killed and a cheque of Rs300,000 each was given to those injured in the landslide.

Meanwhile, DC also chaired a meeting to review the progress of work on Sub National Governance Programme projects.

The meeting discussed various measures to identify shortcomings in the existing system of cleanliness and recommendations to improve the system.