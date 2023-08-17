Thursday, August 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Cheques distributed among landslide victims

August 17, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR:   -  Deputy Commissioner (DC) Swat, Irfanullah Wazir on Wednesday distributed compensation cheques among the heirs of those injured and killed in the Mingora landslide.

A Cheque of Rs1 million each was given to families of the killed and a cheque of Rs300,000 each was given to those injured in the landslide.

Meanwhile, DC also chaired a meeting to review the progress of work on Sub National Governance Programme projects.

The meeting discussed various measures to identify shortcomings in the existing system of cleanliness and recommendations to improve the system.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1692161374.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023