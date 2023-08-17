Chinese firm iFLYTEK launches new version of artificial intelligence language model

HEFEI -China’s lead­ing artificial intelligence (AI) and intelligent speech company iFLY­TEK on Tuesday launched a new version of its AI-powered large language model, Spark Desk 2.0. The new model serves as a ma­jor upgrade of both coding and multimodal capabilities, said Liu Qingfeng, chairman of iFLYTEK, at a launch event held in Hefei, capital of east China’s Anhui Province. According to Liu, the model’s coding capabilities have improved in terms of code gener­ation, completion, error correc­tion, explanation and unit test­ing generation. As a multimodal model, Spark Desk 2.0 can read and analyze pictures, generate photos, and create pictures and short videos based on ancient poems. iFLYTEK in May launched Spark Desk with key capabilities including AI-generated content, multi-language understanding, logical reasoning, mathematics and coding. The model has been applied in diverse fields, such as education, office work, and the automobile, financial and medi­cal industries.