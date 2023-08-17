CM’s night time inspections aim at accelerating progress on Lahore’s vital infrastructure

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minis­ter Mohsin Naqvi conducted a late-night visit to the Bedian Road Underpass, Shahdara Fly­over, Imamia Colony Projects, and the under-construction Shahdara Hospital. During his visit, he meticulously inspect­ed the ongoing construction work of the Bedian Road Un­derpass, Shahdara Flyover, and Imamia Colony projects. He is­sued necessary instructions to ensure the timely completion of these projects and urged for their expedited progress. Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that the swift completion of these projects is vital to en­hance citizens’ transportation convenience. The Chief Min­ister, Mohsin Naqvi, directly addressed the contractors, urging them to accelerate their efforts to meet project dead­lines. He highlighted that the completion of these projects will greatly benefit daily com­muters. Commissioner and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Rand­hawa, Chief Engineer LDA, and the contractor presented a progress briefing, indicat­ing that a 0.6 km long under­pass has been constructed at the Nawaz Sharif Interchange roundabout. Out of the total 896 piles for the Bedian Road underpass, 20 piles have al­ready been completed. Addi­tionally, 23 girder pads out of 44 have been successfully in­stalled, with round-the-clock construction work ongoing. The underpass on Bedian Road at Nawaz Sharif Interchange is expected to benefit around 120,000 vehicles per day once completed. Mohsin Naqvi took a hands-on approach, person­ally reviewing the Shahdara Flyover and Emamiya Colony projects. He interacted with the dedicated workers on-site and encouraged their contin­ued hard work. He emphasized the swift removal of construc­tion material and immediate commencement of necessary tasks under and around the flyover. During his inspection of the flyover, Mohsin Naqvi closely observed the pile placement and girder instal­lation process. He stressed the significance of complet­ing this project promptly for the convenience of the gen­eral public. Subsequently, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Emamiya Colony project to assess progress. He highlighted the importance of expediting work on this proj­ect as well.