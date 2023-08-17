CM’s night time inspections aim at accelerating progress on Lahore’s vital infrastructure

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted a late-night visit to the Bedian Road Underpass, Shahdara Flyover, Imamia Colony Projects, and the under-construction Shahdara Hospital. During his visit, he meticulously inspected the ongoing construction work of the Bedian Road Underpass, Shahdara Flyover, and Imamia Colony projects. He issued necessary instructions to ensure the timely completion of these projects and urged for their expedited progress. Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that the swift completion of these projects is vital to enhance citizens’ transportation convenience. The Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, directly addressed the contractors, urging them to accelerate their efforts to meet project deadlines. He highlighted that the completion of these projects will greatly benefit daily commuters. Commissioner and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Chief Engineer LDA, and the contractor presented a progress briefing, indicating that a 0.6 km long underpass has been constructed at the Nawaz Sharif Interchange roundabout. Out of the total 896 piles for the Bedian Road underpass, 20 piles have already been completed. Additionally, 23 girder pads out of 44 have been successfully installed, with round-the-clock construction work ongoing. The underpass on Bedian Road at Nawaz Sharif Interchange is expected to benefit around 120,000 vehicles per day once completed. Mohsin Naqvi took a hands-on approach, personally reviewing the Shahdara Flyover and Emamiya Colony projects. He interacted with the dedicated workers on-site and encouraged their continued hard work. He emphasized the swift removal of construction material and immediate commencement of necessary tasks under and around the flyover. During his inspection of the flyover, Mohsin Naqvi closely observed the pile placement and girder installation process. He stressed the significance of completing this project promptly for the convenience of the general public. Subsequently, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Emamiya Colony project to assess progress. He highlighted the importance of expediting work on this project as well.