CM visits Punjab Public Library, inspects renovation work

Lahore - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi fulfilled another promise. The renovation of the reading hall of the Punjab Public Library was completed in five days according to the promise being made with the students.

The CM Mohsin Naqvi directed to undertake renovation of the reading hall of the Punjab Public Library during his visit few days earlier. CM Mohsin Naqvi inspected the renovation work of the reading hall of the Library during his visit to the Punjab Public Library today.

The chief minister reviewed new facilities being provided in the reading hall and met with the male and female students present in the reading hall. CM Mohsin Naqvi inspected various sections of the Library. Mohsin Naqvi also announced renovation of the reading hall of the female students and announced opening of the Punjab Public Library on the demand of students till late night.

The CM announced to keep CSS books including all required books in the library for the male and female students and directed to install new air conditioners in all reading rooms. He sought a plan of complete renovation along with construction and repair of Punjab Public Library.

The students thanked CM Mohsin Naqvi for providing facilities in the reading hall. The students while talking with CM Mohsin Naqvi remarked that Mohsin Naqvi has fulfilled the promise in a few days which he made.