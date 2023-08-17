DCO announces launch of Digital Prosperity Awards

KARACHI-The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) has announced the launch of the highly anticipated Digital Prosperity Awards to honor and celebrate the remarkable digital contributions that enable prosperity for all, particularly in advancing the digital economy, which has a critical role in boosting nations’ development and growth.

The Digital Prosperity Awards are structured around three core pillars and each pillar is bestowed in individual award categories, each representing a crucial aspect of digital advancement. The three core pillars are: Digital Innovation, Digital Transformation, and Empowering Society. “The launch of the Digital Prosperity Awards is a significant milestone in recognizing outstanding digital contributions of the organizations that enable prosperity for all”, said Ms Deemah Al Yahya, the Secretary-General of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO). “We are looking forward to identifying the best digital innovators from the DCO’s Member States and worldwide that benefit humankind.”

Ms Al Yahya added, “The awards aim to acknowledge exceptional initiatives in adopting best practices, policies, and strategies to accelerate digital transformation in their respective countries. The objective is to accelerate digital economic advancement and lay the groundwork for constructive cooperation, cultivating shared vision and aspirations among all stakeholders. The awards reinforce the role of the DCO as an information provide, advocator, facilitator, and advisor, speeding up the sustainable growth of the digital economy and digital transformation of Member States, further strengthening the welfare, social stability, and cooperation to achieve digital prosperity for all.”

A large and varied technical committee and judging panel of impartial global leaders, innovators, and technical specialists will thoroughly assess the strongest entrants and nominees based on their initiatives tackling local, regional, or global challenges in all economic sectors, fostering a more inclusive and digitally advanced world through cooperation and innovation.

In each category, there will be a winner from the public sector and another from the private sector or civil society, both exclusively representing DCO Member States. Those victorious from the private sector or civil society will be eligible for the DCO Member Prize for Digital Prosperity for All. Additionally, there will be one finalist from global civil society for each category which is open to nominations from the public, and the ultimate recipient will be handed the DCO International Prize for Digital Prosperity for All.