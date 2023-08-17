DCs directed to launch drive against encroachments, illegal occupation of state land

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, on Wednesday ordered all the deputy commissioners to launch an operation against encroachments and illegal occupation of state land in the province. Presiding over a video link meeting of the deputy commissioners at the Civil Secretariat, the Chief Secretary directed that indiscriminate action should be taken in all districts. He said that for the convenience of the people, hardworking and dutiful staff should be posted in the registration branch of DC office. The Chief Secretary said that ‘Ab Gaon Chamkein Gay’ is a revolutionary program to provide facilities to the rural population on the pattern of cities. He said that the deputy commissioners should monitor the implementation of this program themselves. Local Government Secretary Dr. Irshad Ahmed gave a detailed briefing in the meeting. He said that under the ‘Ab Gaon Chamkein Gay’ program, cleanliness, easy issuance of birth, death and other certificates would be ensured in every village. He said that management committees would be established under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner for the implementation of the program. He further said that PITB would provide training to the staff of the Local Government department. The meeting was attended by Senior Member Board of Revenue, Law Secretary and relevant officials while all the deputy commissioners participated through video link.
OVERSEAS PAKISTANIS READY TO INVEST IN PAKISTAN: DR MUBASHER
Dr. Mubasher Chaudhry, a well-known American businessman of Pakistani origin and leader of the Democratic Party of America, said on Wednesday that the overseas Pakistanis were ready to invest billions of dollars if properly facilitated in Pakistan. In a meeting with Pakistan Economic Reporters Association here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Mubasher Chaudhry said that Pakistan-US relations were improving and there was a need to increase trade between the two countries, in which the obstacles had to be removed. He said that billions of dollars of investment could be brought through overseas Pakistanis, but for this it’s necessary to provide them with facilities, security and justice. He said that political stability was inevitable for economic stability and all institutions should be on the same page to improve the economic condition of the country. Dr. Mubasher Chaudhry said that Pakistan was never left alone by the US, citing that America also played an important role in helping the flood victims. Later, he also met the LCCI Vice President Adnan Butt and discussed with him the ways and means to improve Pak-US trade relations.