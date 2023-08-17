DCs directed to launch drive against encroachments, illegal occupation of state land

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, on Wednesday ordered all the deputy com­missioners to launch an op­eration against encroachments and illegal occupation of state land in the province. Presid­ing over a video link meeting of the deputy commission­ers at the Civil Secretariat, the Chief Secretary directed that indiscriminate action should be taken in all districts. He said that for the convenience of the people, hardworking and du­tiful staff should be posted in the registration branch of DC office. The Chief Secretary said that ‘Ab Gaon Chamkein Gay’ is a revolutionary program to provide facilities to the rural population on the pattern of cities. He said that the deputy commissioners should monitor the implementation of this pro­gram themselves. Local Gov­ernment Secretary Dr. Irshad Ahmed gave a detailed brief­ing in the meeting. He said that under the ‘Ab Gaon Chamkein Gay’ program, cleanliness, easy issuance of birth, death and other certificates would be en­sured in every village. He said that management committees would be established under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner for the imple­mentation of the program. He further said that PITB would provide training to the staff of the Local Government depart­ment. The meeting was attend­ed by Senior Member Board of Revenue, Law Secretary and relevant officials while all the deputy commissioners partici­pated through video link.

OVERSEAS PAKISTANIS READY TO INVEST IN PAKISTAN: DR MUBASHER

Dr. Mubasher Chaudhry, a well-known American busi­nessman of Pakistani origin and leader of the Democratic Party of America, said on Wednesday that the overseas Pakistanis were ready to invest billions of dollars if properly facilitated in Pakistan. In a meeting with Pakistan Economic Report­ers Association here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and In­dustry, Dr. Mubasher Chaudhry said that Pakistan-US relations were improving and there was a need to increase trade be­tween the two countries, in which the obstacles had to be removed. He said that billions of dollars of investment could be brought through overseas Pakistanis, but for this it’s nec­essary to provide them with fa­cilities, security and justice. He said that political stability was inevitable for economic stabil­ity and all institutions should be on the same page to im­prove the economic condition of the country. Dr. Mubasher Chaudhry said that Pakistan was never left alone by the US, citing that America also played an important role in helping the flood victims. Later, he also met the LCCI Vice President Adnan Butt and discussed with him the ways and means to im­prove Pak-US trade relations.