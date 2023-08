Caretaker Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in Islamabad on Thursday.

Dr Jamal Nasir congratulated Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on assuming the office of the caretaker Prime Minister and expressed good wishes for him.

He also expressed the expectation that the caretaker Prime Minister will take necessary steps for the improvement of the country in the current situation.